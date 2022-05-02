(Shenandoah) — An end-of-the-week favorite returns to Shenandoah later this week.
First National Bank and the Shenandoah Elks Lodge are once again teaming up to host Fridays After Five, an event that features live music outside of the Elks. The first event of the year takes place this Friday and will feature Tyler Folkerts.
“We’re excited to sponsor the entertainment for a third year,” said Michael J. Bauer, president of First National Bank in Shenandoah. “We’ve added some new local artists this year including the high school group Gas & Grass to go along with our mainstays. We can’t thank the Elks enough for their hospitality. This event is such a great way to end the workweek.”
Music begins each Friday just after 5 p.m. and lasts until around 7 p.m. Kids are welcome and admission is $5 per person. The first 100 people will receive a free drink token and all of the admission money will go to a different local organization each week. The first week’s organization is Holly’s Hope, a non-profit dedicated to stopping domestic violence and helping women, men and children in Page, Fremont and Montgomery counties.
Other musicians featured this year include Dustin Baird, Jim Larson, Gas & Grass with Jeff Slater, Head over Heels, Roger Burger, Union County Strings and Jeff Slater.
The event is open to the public each week. You can keep up with the event each week on the First National Bank Facebook page. For questions, contact Bauer at (712) 246-2205 or Kyle Wilson at (641) 782-3417.
You can view the full schedule below.