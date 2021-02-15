UPDATED: 1:03 P.M. February 15th, 2021
(Farragut) -- Firefighters from four KMAland departments overcame snow and cold in battling a house fire late Sunday evening.
Farragut's Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at 3991 290th Street near Farragut shortly after 10:45 p.m. Farragut Fire Chief Kevin Walther tells KMA News departments from Shenandoah, Riverton and Hamburg provided mutual aid.
"We busted drifts to get there," said Walther. "When we got there, it was in the chimney-attic space, and we went to work from there, I guess."
Walther says most of the firefighters avoided the extreme cold.
"Basically, it was inside," he said. "We were out of the wind and the cold. I can't say it was toasty in there, but it was decent."
Walther says most of the damage centered around the chimney.
"We had to break open the chimney to get to it," said Walther. "There's some walls and ceilings, and in around where the bricks were, we kind of broke through there to get to the fire."
The house's occupants escaped safely. Firefighters were at the scene for approximately two hours.
ORIGINAL STORY 11:19 A.M. February 15th, 2021
(Farragut) -- Firefighters from four area departments braved bitterly cold temperatures in battling a house fire in Fremont County late Sunday evening.
