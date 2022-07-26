(Stanton) -- Downtown revitalization efforts are underway in Stanton.
That's according to Stanton Community Development Director Jenna Ramsey, who tells KMA News that front façade work through Cornerstone Contracting began earlier this month on eight businesses on Broad Avenue or "main street" in downtown Stanton. The projects come after the community received over $445,000 through a Community Development Block Grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority in October 2021. While the work is still early, Ramsey says the renovation efforts have gotten off to a good start.
"They started on the east side of the main street on the Senior Center area there, so we have a carpentry team and a mason team currently on site today actually," said Ramsey. "I've been watching them today here working on main street in downtown Stanton."
Ramsey says the project is to restore the buildings' historical appearances, including considerable amounts of glass and mason work. With multiple buildings being worked on at once, Ramsey advises motorists traveling on Broad Avenue to be aware of any dumpsters, lifts, and equipment along the roadway.
The buildings include Underdog Design and Drawing, the former gun shop at 318 Broad, the former toy store at 324 Broad, the former Stanton Senior Center at 326 Broad, First Interstate Bank, Pershin Laundromat, and Pershin Service. Ramsey says the project -- with a total cost of just over $762,000 -- came out of creative placemaking they performed in the community a few years ago.
"One of those things that came back was an overwhelming amount of folks talking about the downtown and the importance and how they would like to see a renovation," Ramsey explained. "With that was when we came up with a plan, we worked with Curtis Architecture, got the building owners on board, and did the fundraising. And that is how we got to where we are today."
Ramsey adds that receiving the six-figure grant through the IEDA was not only significant financially, but in ensuring the community is still thriving and sparking future community visioning.
"We are a small but mighty community of around 700 people, so for a town our size to receive this was really big and just shows a lot the fun and exciting things going on in Stanton," said Ramsey. "Once this façade project is done, we're currently looking at visioning and working on future plans to enhance downtown and more of the area."
Other local financial contributors to the project include the Iowa West Foundation, the Ripple Effect Program, the Rural Innovation Grant, the Power of Connection, and the Montgomery County Foundation. Ramsey says the deadline for the renovations is Spring 2023 but believes it can be concluded this fall.