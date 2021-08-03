(Shenandoah) -- Some KMAland youth are ready to “let it go” on stage the next two weeks.
They’re cast members of the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group’s production of “Frozen Jr.” Performances of the junior stage adaptation of the famous Disney movie take place at the Rose Garden in Shenandoah's Sportman's Park this Thursday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 2, followed by next Thursday through Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoon at the same times. Twenty-two youth ages 6-to-18 make up the cast. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA’s “Morning Show” program, play director Julie Murren says the show is coming together, now that costumes and makeup have been added to the final rehearsals.
“I think it takes costumes and people out in the audience to make it real,” said Murren. “In my experience, when the costumes come on, and when the people start laughing, that’s when the kids come alive, and think, ‘oh, we are these characters now.’ They’ve come super far in every rehearsal, and I have no doubt come Wednesday or Thursday, they’ll be set and ready to go.”
Along the way, Murren says the cast has learned one of “Frozen Jr.’s” central themes.
“To quote Olaf, love means putting someone else’s needs before yours,” she said. “I can’t say that everybody has that come naturally to them. I think that it’s something you have to work at, and I think you work at it every day. I think that this cast, in particular, has learned a lot in that regard, and probably the adults, too.”
Cast members include Sophia Adkins as Elsa and Kaitlyn Widger as her sister Anna. Widger says watching the movie has helped her prepare for this production.
“Overall, Anna is known as a very spunky, energetic person,” said Widger. “I think finding that was kind of hard of me, because in the real world, I’ve been taught to be mature, and just having a lot of responsibilities. So, it’s also a good escape to let go at practices, and to try to find that character.”
Admission prices are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and $8 students through 12th grade. Reservations can be made by calling the SWITG box office at 712-246-1061. The complete interview with Julie Murren, Kaitlyn Widger and Sophia Adkins is available here.