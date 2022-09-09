(Atlantic) -- Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials are investigating a fuel spill in Cass County, Iowa.
DNR officials were notified of a crane overturned into the West Nodaway River approximately two to three miles northeast of Massena in Cass County. It was initially reported that approximately 20 gallons of diesel and engine fuel from the crane were spilled. However, during a follow-up visit Friday, DNR staff observed a sheen downstream of the absorbents. DNR staff also found dead and stressed minnows between the bridge collapse and approximately a half-mile downstream. Similar conditions were not observed Thursday.
Officials say the crane is owned by Mammoet Crane Company, who is working with MidAmerican Energy. MidAmerican Energy and subcontractors responded quickly by placing absorbents in the river. To date, Clean Harbors has pumped approximately 1,500 gallons of fuel and water from the river. Because of rain chances over the weekend, absorbent booms will be placed in the river every 75 feet between the bridge collapse and the bridge downstream about a half mile. Booms will remain in place for seven-to-14 days.
DNR officials say downstream users are advised to stay out of the river. A wrecker was expected to remove the 61-ton crane from the river Friday. Also, an access road was built to allow better river access for the clean up company. The DNR will continue to monitor clean up efforts and consider appropriate enforcement action with Mammoet Crane Company.