(Malvern) -- A Malvern resident is in custody for being a fugitive from justice.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Kale Garrett Hardman was arrested on that charge early Wednesday morning near the intersection of 9th and Main Streets in Malvern at around 1:40 Wednesday morning. Hardman was being held in the Mills County Jail without bond.
In an unrelated incident, the sheriff's office says 22-year-old Kiasha Lynette Adams of Atlanta was arrested early Wednesday morning on Interstate 29 for possession of a controlled substance. Adams is in custody on $1,000 bond.