(Omaha) -- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials are anticipating full flood storage and navigation levels in 2021.
John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, says all 2020 floodwater stored in the annual flood control zone had been evacuated as of December. Remus says the mainstream system's entire flood control capacity is available to capture and manage this year's runoff, reducing flood risk while providing support to the river's other authorized purposes. Corps officials also expect the river to provide full support for the eight-month navigation season. During the corps' first conference call of the new year Thursday afternoon, Remus described the river's navigation conditions as "almost ideal."
"We try to be right at 56.1 million acre feet at the beginning of the runoff season," said Remus. "So, we're just slightly below that. We are watching the development and continuation of the drought conditions very closely. I think our first runoff forecast reflects the fact that we have very dry conditions, and we expect those dry conditions to persist."
Kevin Low of the National Weather Service's Missouri River Basin Forecast Center in Kansas City says snowpack conditions in Montana are below normal. Coupled with persistent drought conditions along the basin, Low says the potential for flooding this year is reduced.
"Due to the fact of the absence of snow," said Low, "and the real exaggerated dry conditions out there, there are some indications that eastern locations along the basin--I'm talking about eastern Nebraska, Iowa, eastern Kansas, Missouri--the changes to reach flood stage are anywhere between 10-to-30% above normal."
Low, however, says that doesn't mean flooding won't occur along the river.
"We're still going to have flooding in the eastern basin, because that is normal to have tributary flooding," he said. "But on a normal year, a location might have, say, an 80% chance of flooding. Well, now, it's going to be a 60% chance of flooding. I still think we're going to see flooding. That's just a normal thing for the Midwest to see flooding, due to thunderstorm activity, or whatever."
Eileen Williamson, public affairs specialist for the corps' Omaha office, says many of the levees damaged from the 2019 Missouri River flooding are still under repair.
"We still have levees that are being repaired, or are recently repaired," said Williamson. "The status of those levees--while they may be at the full height of flood protection--they are not necessarily fully restored. So, while they're at the right height, they may not be providing that full amount of protection should the water levels get higher."
The corps' first flood outlook for late spring and summer will be issued Thursday, February 11th. Corps officials say releases from Gavins Point dam in South Dakota will be maintained at the winter rate of 17,000 cubic feet per second, but adjusted if needed in response to ice formation on the river below Gavins Point.