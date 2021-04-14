(Bedford-Corning) -- Officials with two KMAland health departments say the setback regarding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will have no impact on vaccination efforts in their counties.
Iowa Department of Public Health officials announced Tuesday it's advising providers to pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as the CDC and FDA are both reviewing data that involves six reported cases in the country of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals receiving the one-shot vaccine. Crystal Drake is public health administrator in Taylor and Adams counties. Drake tells KMA News vaccinations in her county will continue, since neither county has J&J vaccine supplies.
"We have not administered any J&J product in Taylor or Adams counties right now," said Drake. "So, we are going to continue on with our Moderna clinics as planned."
Walk-in Moderna vaccine clinics are scheduled for Friday from 1-to-3 p.m. at the Wellness Center in Corning, and Saturday at that same time at the United Christian Presbyterian Church in Bedford. Drake says the Saturday clinics in Bedford over the past month have been well attended.
"We saw a really good turning when we started back in March," she said, "and we're pulling people from different areas outside the county. So, we're happy we can get them in, and get them vaccinated, and one step closer to herd immunity."
In addition, Drake says her offices are still fielding questions regarding the safety of the vaccine.
"We're answering some common questions every day on our Facebook page," said Drake. "Every day, we're posting something different, questions that we've heard, trying to push information that's correct and accurate out to help people make the better decision of why the vaccine is the right choice, and why we need to get the vaccine, and how that helps our communities thrive, and get back to what we know and are comfortable with outside of this pandemic."
More information regarding the upcoming clinics in Bedford and Corning is available from the Taylor County Public Health Facebook page.