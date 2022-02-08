(Shenandoah) – Changes in fire department operations and increased seasonal employee wages are part of the city of Shenandoah’s proposed budget for next fiscal year.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council set a public hearing for March 8th at 6 p.m. on the budget for fiscal 2023, which begins July 1st. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman outlined the numbers from various city departments during a budget workshop prior to the regular meeting. Among the major changes is a proposed to shift of the fire chief’s position from part-time to full-time. Lyman says the volunteer fire department’s members approved the proposal.
“In talking with Justin (Marshall), the volunteers and the full-timers over there,” said Lyman, “they built a business case for the work there. The position would also take on some building permitting stuff, and also some of the nuisance complaint stuff up to issuing tickets.”
Lyman says a full-time fire chief could benefit the city in other ways.
“The goal being that with a full-time chief,” he said, “we’ll have pre-plans for all our facilities in town. We’ll be doing tornado and fire drills in all the schools and assisted living facilities in town. It will help our ISO (Insurance Service Offices) rating, which is how we get classified for fire protection overall, which would save us money on homeowners and property insurance.”
While saying the city could cover the full-time position through revenues and increased valuations, Lyman adds Fire Chief Justin Marshall and the volunteers are applying for FEMA grant money to cover the additional costs. Lyman says the city would advertise the full-time chief’s position, with salary to be negotiated. Also included in the fiscal ’23 budget are provisions for additional pay for part-time seasonal employees, such as mowers or lifeguards, for example.
“You know, in talking with different department heads that have summer seasonal hires,” said Lyman, “the last two seasons, we really struggled to hire anybody at that minimum wage range. So, for those that run a mower, we will be paying them $10 an hour this summer. Lifeguards will start at $9 an hour, and if they have three or more years of experience, we’ll bump then to $10 an hour.”
Pay for shift supervisors is set at $12 an hour, while the pool manager will make $17 an hour. Members of the city’s park and recreation department approved the pay hikes at their regular meeting earlier this month. Despite the changes, the city’s proposed levy for fiscal 2023 is approximately $17.04 per thousand dollars valuation—down about 85 cents from this fiscal year’s levy of $16.19 per thousand. Council members also approved the maximum property tax dollars and levy for next fiscal year.
In other business Tuesday, the council…
---approved the sale of city-owned property at 213 West Sheridan Avenue to the Shenandoah School District for $1 as part of the high school’s building trades housing renovation project.
---set a public hearing for February 22nd at 6 p.m. on the sale of city-owned property at 601 West Sheridan to Sorensen Auto for $2,500. Plans call for constructing a new laundromat on the former Radio Shack space.
---approved a 90-day extension on a rehabilitation contract with Daniel Gutierrez for 203 East Sheridan Avenue.
---approved the solicitation of bids for the fiscal year 2022 Airport Improvement Program to rehabilitate the runway pavement at Shenandoah Municipal Airport.
---approved the solicitation of bids for the all-accessible park playground equipment at Priest Park.
---approved the rate of $18.65 per hour for two new full-time parks maintenance workers—Jeff Rice and Skyler Fuller.