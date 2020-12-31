(Clarinda) — Fundraising efforts continue for a Clarinda-based non-profit to build a new facility.
Southwest Iowa Families unveiled plans this fall for a new 9,000-square-foot, $2.2 million facility in downtown Clarinda after outgrowing their current space at 215 East Washington. Sandy Geer is Administrative Director for Southwest Iowa Families. She says the organization offers a number of services and programs to families within a 60-mile radius of Clarinda.
"Southwest Iowa Families is here in this community to be responsive to the needs of children and families," said Geer. "We offer mental health services and also child abuse prevention programs. But we also jump in and we help a lot with direct supports."
Geer says the group has the advantage of housing multiple services under one roof. She says that allows them to identify additional needs in families and service those needs.
"A young mom might be enrolled in the Positive Family program and maybe she has been identified as struggling with some postpartum depression," said Geer. "The worker that's working with her would then refer her to one of our therapists. This is a very warm referral and that mom will feel really supported in her care. That same mom may be needing to learn some parenting skills and she could be referred to the NEST program as well, which is our parent education program."
She says their workers are trained to identify needs of families and children.
"We've had instances where a support worker is working with the family in their home and they realize that a young child is acting out or is having some trouble with some social skills," said Geer. "This worker would recognize that and then recommend that child for some behavioral health intervention services for the child and the parents, as well."
In addition to their mental health services and programming, Geer says the organization provides direct support to area families.
"Direct supports can be financial help and also emergency food assistance, diapers and wipes or anything the person finds themselves in immediate need of," said Geer. "For example, five years ago I applied for and received a state grant for crime victims assistance. This is a grant that offers rent and utility assistance to a person that is a victim of crime. That crime could be arson, burglary, domestic violence or child abuse. That's funds that we have right here in the office to help people here in the community."
Geer says Southwest Iowa Families has also received funding to assist families negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We most recently received some COVID-19 response funds from the Page County Endowment and then several local Clarinda supporters here raised some funds," said Geer. "Southwest Iowa Families manages and disperses those to individuals that were affected by COVID, either by layoffs or closings of their businesses during the shutdown or if they were possibly quarantined and unable to work for a time too."
In order to construct their new facility, SWIF is attempting to raise $110,000 in local donations to match various grants to finance the project. nyone interested in donating to the project can do so in person and through the mail at 215 East Washington Street, Clarinda, IA, 51632. Contributions can also be made through the organization's website or Facebook page.