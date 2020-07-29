(Clarinda) -- A local non-profit is kicking off its initial fundraising push for a new building.
Southwest Iowa Families -- an organization based in Clarinda -- recently unveiled plans to build a new facility in downtown Clarinda to house its mental, social and behavioral services. Administrative Director Sandy Geer says the new facility is planned for 117 West Main Street in Clarinda and will cost just over $2.2 million.
"It's a 9,000 square foot building," said Geer. "It will add additional office space for our therapists and also our 0-5 programs. We need a bigger classroom for those programs. A multipurpose room would be nice to have to utilize for classrooms when we have an overflow and other different types of therapy as well."
Clinical Director Bernie Wagoner says case loads in the office have grown between 30-40% in the last three years and that office space is getting tight at their current location at 215 East Washington Street.
"We are hopeful that perhaps by December 2021 we might be in a new building," said Wagoner. "A lot is going to depend on how our fundraising goes."
The organization plans to use a community development block grant, fundraising and grants from other foundations to finance the project. Geer says Southwest Iowa Families has seen a big need for its services in the area.
"Twenty-four percent of kids in Page County live in poverty," said Geer. "That's a very high percentage. Four counties in southwest Iowa rate in the top 5% of children being abused. That's Adams, Page, Montgomery and Union counties. The majority of children who are abused are under the age of five. The mortality rate is highest for those under the age of one."
In addition to counseling and behavioral services, Wagoner says the group provides a number of programs for young children, as well as direct support to families.
"We have the 0-5 child abuse prevention programs, which are the NEST and the Positive Families programs," said Wagoner. "The other thing that can get forgotten is that we are directly involved in providing supports to individual families who may be in need. In fact, last year when we counted up how much that we've done, there were over 650 individuals and families that were served by programs that we do."
For more information or to donate to the project, call Southwest Iowa Families at (712) 542-3501 or visit their website. You can hear the full interview with Geer and Wagoner below.