(Red Oak) -- Residents and business owners in Red Oak are asking for donations to honor an area soldier killed in the final days of the Afghan war.
Owner of the Five One 8 in Red Oak, Phil Lamb, has spearheaded efforts to raise funds for a memorial bench to be placed in Fountain Square Park in Red Oak to honor Marine Corporal Daegan Page, one of 13 U.S. service members killed in the attacks on the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan in August. On October 14th, Lamb presented the idea to the Red Oak Park and Tree Board, who approved his fundraising efforts for the bench. Lamb says he felt it necessary since those who helped make his business possible have ties with the Page family.
"Friends of ours that helped us make the Five One 8 happen are good friends with Daegan's mother," Lamb said. "And we kind of got together and asked Wendy if it would be okay first, if we did something like that."
Lamb says now is the time to fundraise with the family's blessing, approval from the Park and Tree Board, and the Court of Honor and Veterans of Foreign Wars group. Friday, during the usual live music at the art gallery, Lamb says they will be taking free-will donations.
"We're having the friends that decided they wanted to do this, they've gotten together, and they're making soups, there's going to be bread rolls, and a bunch of desserts," Lamb said. "We're going to do that as part of the fundraiser, and it's just a free-will donation for coming in and then any other donations we can get."
Lamb says the fundraising goal and estimated cost of the bench are $2,300. Live music will begin at the Five One 8 at 6:00 p.m.
Lamb says the hope is to have the bench placed on a concrete slab near the newly painted Freedom Rock in downtown Red Oak.
"So Daegan's will be somewhere near that, because we have to add a sidewalk to that area, and my understanding is that it will be near the Freedom Rock," Lamb said. "The bench will match all the other benches that are there, and it'll be on a concrete pad, and also on that pad will be a stone that will be etched with his name and information."
Once the bench has been ordered, Lamb says it should arrive within 17 weeks.
Those unable to attend the fundraising event tonight can also make donations over the phone by calling the Five One 8 at 712-623-4097.