(Clarinda) — Fundraising is underway for a new project to honor a native son of Clarinda.
Details surrounding a proposed mural in honor of Glenn Miller were unveiled at last week’s Clarinda City Council meeting. The Glenn Miller Birthplace Society is working with artist John Cerney to develop a mural project on Highway 71 south of town. Gary Alger is helping to organize the project. He says they are currently raising funds to cover the cost of the project.
"We started working on this at least a couple months ago," said Alger. "We couldn't really push the fundraising, because we had to get approval from the DOT to put this down on land south of town. So, as you're coming into town from the south, you'll get a view of it. The artist asked for that, because he said that was the best place to display it."
Cerney is an artist based in Salinas, California, who specializes in larger-than-life plywood painted figures near highways. Alger says the rising cost of building materials means more funds are needed to make the project a reality.
"They thought they could do the initial part for about $10,000," said Alger. "We've got various donations from $50 to $2,000. I just got word that we got four more $1,000 donations coming in. It's going pretty well, but we still do need to add a little more."
For more information or to contribute to the project, contact Alger at (712) 542-3887.