(Stanton) -- Fundraising for three major projects is underway in Stanton.
The Stanton Community Foundation was recently granted 501c3 non-profit status in August, meaning it could receive tax-deductible donations and jump start a couple of projects in the community. Stanton Community Development Director Jenna Ramsey says the first major undertaking of the foundation is a facelift for the city's downtown.
"The goal with that is renovation of 10 downtown facade buildings," Ramsey. "Those include Cast Iron Cafe, the Stanton Senior Center, the Old Rick's Toy Store, White City Inn, the Old Gun Shop, Stanton American Legion, the Laundromat, Pershin Repair and the Old Gas Station. Once this downtown facade renovation is complete, all but three building facades will be newly renovated on Main Street. That includes a lot of other great facade projects that are going on right now already."
This summer, Stanton applied for a community development block grant to help finance a large chunk of the project. Ramsey says that application was rejected, but she's hopeful that city will get the grant in the next round.
"They suggested that we secure all of the funding and then apply again in April and also complete a historic study," said Ramsey. "At the November Stanton City Council meeting, they hired Historian Jennifer James to complete that historic study. Now we are launching our fundraising campaign to complete this project."
Sheila Mainquist is a member of the Downtown Committee and Board President for the Stanton Child Resource Center. She says the goal is to raise a little over $167,000 by April.
"The overall project cost is $553,376," said Mainquist. "Luckily, $300,000 of that is the CDBG downtown facade grant. We have currently $33,000 in private donations, we have $12,000 from the Montgomery County Foundation, $10,000 from the Ripple Effect Award thanks to FMTC, the Rural Innovation Grant for $20,000 and the Power of Connection Grant for $5,000. We're well on our way, but of course, still looking for some more funds so that we can reach that goal by April 1st."
Another project that the foundation is assisting with is an expansion to the Stanton Child Resource Center. Mainquist says Montgomery County faces a massive shortage in childcare and that was evident during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We were lucky enough to be the only childcare center in Montgomery County that remained open for our families throughout the entire pandemic," said Mainquist. "It was a really tough decision when we were thinking about that, because we knew there was a need for childcare for health care workers. We were lucky that we were untouched by the pandemic at the time and still have been lucky to continue to stay open."
Plans call for an expansion to create 49 new spots for children at the center. The final fundraising effort underway entails a trail project that would loop around the community and connect to Viking Lake State Park. For more information on all of the foundation's projects or to find out how to donate, visit stantoniowa.com.