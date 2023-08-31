(Shenandoah) -- Funeral home directors are advising residents of a new scam preying upon those who have recently lost a loved one.
The Iowa Funeral Directors Association is spreading the word to funeral homes across the state of the scam, which typically seeks some form of a monetary deposit from individuals preparing funeral services for a family member or loved one. Staci Shearer is the General Manager for the Wabash Funeral Chapel in Shenandoah. Shearer tells KMA News that the incidents typically start with the scammer identifying themselves as a third party working with an individual's respective funeral home.
"We're guessing that they were going on to the funeral home's websites or even to the newspaper with the recent and pending notices, and they were somehow getting people's phone numbers and giving them calls," said Shearer. "They were telling them that their funeral would be canceled unless they paid an immediate deposit to secure that date."
Shearer adds that the scam has impacted funeral homes of all sizes, including reports in Des Moines and, more recently, one of her clients in southwest Iowa. However, she says the situation with her client brought a new twist to the scam, as the young widow was working on getting a cemetery marker for her husband and was asked for a $3,500 security deposit.
"They had contacted her on her cell phone asking for a security deposit and stating that their monument was in but in order to ensure that no one gets hurt while etching and carving the marker," she said, "they wanted her to deposit $3,500 into this Zelle app."
Shearer cautions people from complying with any requests from parties outside their respective funeral home, as the scammers can often provide information specific to the region or even next of kin for the individual, which she adds was the case with her client.
"He actually said that he was from the Ozark Funeral Home and we're close enough to Missouri that you can put two and two together that maybe their might be some truth to that, and he even provided a Missouri phone to call back," Shearer explained. "But, when she had asked about the down payment she made with me upon ordering the stone, he quickly skipped over that fact."
Shearer also emphasized that very few funeral homes, if any, in the area utilize a third party for services, particularly for any billing or payments.
"When you deal with any local funeral home, it's always good if someone else should ask you for any additional information or payment that you immediately call the funeral home that you're working with," Shearer emphasized. "Because, we're not going to hire a third party to go out there and ask for funds. We're in a small enough town that all of that is done pretty local."
If you believe that the scam might have targeted you or someone you know, Shearer urges calling your respective funeral home for the next steps. She adds that if money is transferred to the scammer, the victims should also contact their local law enforcement agency.