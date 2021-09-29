Sarah Beth Johnson
Sarah Beth Johnson

(Essex) -- A Galesburg woman has been booked on theft and prescription drug charges.

The Shenandoah Police Department reports 34-year-old Sarah Beth Johnson of Galesburg was arrested Tuesday evening in the 600 block of Burlington Avenue in Essex. Officers arrived on the scene following a call for a female needing assistance and arrested Johnson for Theft in the 5th Degree, a simple misdemeanor, and Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs, a serious misdemeanor.

Johnson was unable to post the $1,300 bond, and was transported to the Page County Jail.

