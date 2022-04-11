(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak Fire Department reports a garage fire in Red Oak on Monday evening.
According to Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce, the fire occurred at around 6:30 pm at 602 E. Washington Street.
The first engine arrived at 6:35 and reported the east portion of the detached garage was full engulfed in flames. However, the fire was under control at 6:45 and the incident was terminated at 7:24.
The amount of damage to the property, owned by Gene Vanhoose, is still being determined.
Damage was also sustained to a neighboring property. The incident is still under investigation at this time.
The Red Oak Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Montgomery County Communications, Red Oak Water Department and MidAmerican Utilities assisted the Red Oak Fire Department.