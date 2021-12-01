(Atlantic) -- Atlantic residents elected a new mayor in a special election Tuesday.
Unofficial results from the Cass County Auditor's Office show Councilwoman Grace N. Garrett winning the runoff election over former mayor Tim Teig. Garrett had 588 votes to Teig's 584. Teig was the top votegetter from among four candidates in the November 2nd general election with 42% of the vote. Changes approved by the Atlantic City Council in the city's election laws required a runoff election if none of the candidates received 50% of the vote. Only the top two finishers qualified for Tuesday's runoff.
Results are unofficial until the Cass County Board of Supervisors canvas the votes. More than 24% of Atlantic's registered voters cast ballots in the special election.