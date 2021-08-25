(Council Bluffs) -- They were part of the soundtrack of the 1960's.
"Save Your Heart For Me," a top-10 hit in 1965 for Gary Lewis and the Playboys. More than a half-century later, Gary Lewis and his band are still making music for audiences all over the country. One of the music legend's upcoming concerts is at Iowa Western Community College's Art Center in Council Bluffs September 10th at 7:30 p.m. Like other groups, Lewis and company left the road for a 15-month period due to COVID-19. Lewis spoke about the pandemic-induced layoff on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning.
"When it hit, my initial thought was, 'well, everybody still likes entertainment, it probably won't affect us,'" said Lewis. "Well, what a rude awakening I got."
Lewis and his band returned to the stage in Las Vegas back in June. Interruptions aside, Gary Lewis and the Playboys have been in the music business for 57 years. It all started in 1964, when the band was chosen to perform for the summer at Disneyland. That led to their discovery by record producer Snuff Garrett. That discovery led to the group's first hit record, "This Diamond Ring" in early 1965. Other memorable records followed, including "Count Me In," "Everybody Loves A Clown," "Count Me In," and "Green Grass" among others. Though Gary is the eldest son of legendary entertainer Jerry Lewis, he says it was his mother Patti who encouraged him to perform.
"We started rehearsing with the band," he said, "and, my mom actually bought us everything we needed--all the instruments, rehearsal time in various studios, and things like that. She says, 'well, don't tell your dad about this whole project, because if it fails, I have to come up with an excuse of where this money went.' So, my dad didn't even know I had a band until 'This Diamond Ring' was number in the country."
Lewis struggled to rebuild his career following a stint in the U.S. Army in the late 1960's. Things were tough for him and his band until the mid-1980's, when a promoter called him, wanting to book some 1960's acts, as the music of that era experienced a comeback.
"He said, 'hey, man, the '60's are coming back,'" said Lewis. "I said, 'who is this?' He said, 'no, no, really, I can book you 60-to-100 dates a year, because the '60's music is having a resurgence.' I said, 'okay, if you can book 'em, I'll play em.'"
Now 75, Lewis says he's still performing because he still loves it.
"I feel like I was born to do this," he said. "There's nothing else I would rather do, and I'm so grateful for all the hits that we've had, and working for all these years. Yeah, I'm slowing down physically, but my voice is still strong. I love to play to the audiences, and I get just as happy to be on stage as the people are to see us."
More information on the Gary Lewis and the Playboys' concert is available by calling the Iowa Western Arts Center's box office at 712-388-7140, or from the center's website. You can hear the full interview with Gary Lewis here: