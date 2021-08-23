(Undated) -- Reaction to the passing of Don Everly continues to pour in.
The eldest half of the famed Everly Brothers died in Nashville over the weekend at the age of 84. With his brother Phil, who passed in 2014, the Everlys were among the founding fathers of rock and roll. And, a music legend that followed in their footsteps is recalling Don and Phil's legacy.
."This Diamond Ring," was one of the big hits from the 1960's from Gary Lewis and the Playboys. Gary Lewis is among those paying tribute to the Everlys in the wake of Don's passing. Lewis, who is scheduled to perform at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs next month, tells KMA News he was 11 when the duo scored their first hit. Saying they were a major influence on his musical career, Lewis says the Everlys paved a fine road for him and other performers.
"To me, the Everly Brothers had the same effect on me as when the Beatles came out," said Lewis. "It was the same kind of thing. I loved their music, absolutely loved it. I loved every song they ever did. Their harmonies were just flawless, and I loved it so much."
One night in 1971, Lewis watched the Everly Brothers perform at the Landmark Hotel in Las Vegas. He was then invited to their hotel room. What followed was a night Lewis will never forget.
"It was just a wonderful, wonderful night," he said. "We talked about everything--just music, you know. They told me, anyway, that they were thrilled to meet me, too, because I had my hits, and stuff. So, it was a wonderful night, and I loved it. I'm going to miss Don, you know."
Musical influence aside, Lewis says he enjoyed Don and Phil as people.
"As people, I liked them very much," said Lewis. "Their personalities were great. They were fun loving, didn't complain about anything. They always had smiles on their faces. I went through the same things they did. Time just keeps on going, and with all the music coming around and stuff, people wonder if this is enough, or do I have to change, or what I am going to do now? We both had those same feelings."
Lewis says the Everlys also understood the importance of fans.
"Everybody in this business knows that--the fans put you where you are," he said. "So, whenever you can get a chance to give back to the fans by, like, signing autographs at the end of the show, or coming out to the lobby of the theater to meet them, do it. That's my advice for everybody, do it, because the fans put you here."
KMA News interviewed Gary Lewis as part of an upcoming "Morning Line" program on his performance in Council Bluffs next month. You can hear that interview on "Morning Line" Wednesday morning at 7:35.