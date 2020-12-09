Updated Story Dec. 9, 2020 5:26 a.m.
(Bedford) -- Officials in Bedford say a broken natural gas main has been repaired.
The main break was originally reported Tuesday evening and residents were urged to turn off all natural gas appliances and furnaces until repairs could be made. A repair crew arrived in the city around 6:30 p.m. and the repair was completed around 1:30 a.m.
Original Story Dec. 8, 2020 7:03 p.m.
(Bedford) — Bedford residents are being asked to turn off natural gas appliances and furnaces following a main break Tuesday night.
The city’s Facebook page says a natural gas line has been damaged. A repair was on the scene around 6:30 p.m. Additional information is currently not available.