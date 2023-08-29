(Shenandoah) -- One of KMAland's premier rock bands sets its sights on a sizable gig this weekend.
Shenandoah-based Gas 'N Grass is one of four bands competing in the Iowa Rock and Roll Music Association's Iowa Rocks Talent Finals Saturday afternoon at 1 at the Roof Garden Ballroom in Arnolds Park. Consisting of bass guitarist Davin Holste, drummer Drew Morelock, guitarist Brayton McFarland and lead vocalist Jack Murren, Gas 'N Grass has performed in numerous communities since its inception nearly 3 years ago. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Morelock says the group was invited to compete in the contest.
"Essentially, they just take the top rock bands and talents--youth talents--from all across Iowa," said Morelock. "They come together and they perform together, and it's a great experience. You get to meet so many new people.
"How we got involved with it, we actually played with Rick Hillyard and Erick Nelson, who are both on the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame board. So, they told us about it. We went in our submissions, and here we are."
Murren traces Gas 'N Grass' origin back to November, 2020, when the group was formed on a whim to create a Thanksgiving song.
"We realized there's like, Christmas carols and spooky songs for Halloween--there's no Thanksgiving songs," said Murren. "We wanted to make a rock and roll heavy metal Thanksgiving song. So, we kind of made up a mock idea for a band. The name 'Gas 'N Grass' has been kind of like a joke name in our family for years, so we said, 'yeah, let's call it Gas 'N Grass.'"
From there, the band has built its reputation, performing 20 concerts this summer alone. Holste and Morelock credit their parents' strong support for its continuing musical exploits.
"They're all very supportive from driving us places, said Holste. "They help us with our sound and lights. We wouldn't have been able to put this together without their help. We really appreciate everything they do for us."
Since all four are Shenandoah High School students, Murren says concert activities are curtailed during the school year.
"I think if we did have as many gigs during school year as during the summer, it would be very difficult," he said. "Luckily, we only have a handful, like a couple, throughout the winter and the fall, then like a couple at the beginning of the new year, and the spring and stuff, until it kicks off again in the summer."
First place winners receive a recording contract, and the honor of opening the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Sunday. You can hear the full interview with Gas 'N Grass here: