(Shenandoah) -- One of KMAland's top young music groups celebrated its latest success Saturday.
Shenandoah-based Gas 'N Grass won the 2023 Iowa Rocks Talent Finals Saturday afternoon at the Roof Garden Ballroom in Arnolds Park. Gas 'N Grass was one of four bands competing in the event, sponsored by the Iowa Rock and Roll Music Association. Consisting of bass guitarist Davin Holste, drummer Drew Morelock, guitarist Brayton McFarland and lead vocalist Jack Murren, the group has performed in numerous communities since its inception nearly 3 years ago. In fact, the band boasts at least 20 gigs alone this summer. In a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Morelock says the band enjoys performing.
"The way it see it," said Morelock, "anybody can sign up for sports, and speech and theatre, and such, but not everybody gets to do what we do. So, it's a very special thing for us."
Holste says the band has a good time together.
"We enjoy each other's company," said Holste, "and just kind of projecting that out with our shows is an experience like no other."
McFarland says family members are a big influence on his music endeavors.
"My dad was in a band," said McFarland, "so, I guess I kind of grew up with him playing around town. I guest it just kind of fell into my hands, and I enjoy it just as much as he does."
Likewise, Murren says he's following in the footsteps of his family members.
"Performing is something I'm no stranger to," said Murren. "So, growing up with that, this is kind of a different way to perform something, outside of theatre and outside of speech, and stuff. It's kind of like a different way to perform. And, my dad was in his fair share of rock bands growing up, so it's kind of following in those footsteps a little bit too."
With the contest victory, the band receives a recording contract and the honor of opening Sunday's Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremonies in Arnolds Park. Ironically, Murren's grandfather John is one of this year's hall of fame inductees.