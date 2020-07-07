(Omaha) -- The amount of water flowing from the Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota continues to decline.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials announced Tuesday that the Gavins Point release was reduced from 33,000 cubic feet per second to 30,000. Releases are expected to remain at that level for the next several weeks. Corps officials cite a reduced runoff forecast as one of the reasons for the decreased flow. The July runoff forecast is 31.2 million acre feet--a reduction of a million acre feet from the original forecast, due to recent dry conditions, as well as the National Weather Service's climate outlook, indicating the remainder of summer will be warmer and drier than normal. However, the 2020 calendar year runoff forecast remains above average, mostly due to very wet soil conditions during the early months of the year.
Officials say soils continue to dry out in the upper Missouri River Basin due to well-below normal precipitation, and warmer-than-normal temperatures. Despite this, the potential for localized flooding remains in the basin. The corps says the flooding potential is higher in the lower basin from locally heavy rain on the many uncontrolled tributaries downstream of the river's mainstream reservoir system.