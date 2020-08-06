(Omaha) -- Outflows from the Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota will stay at current levels for the rest of this month.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials say the dam's releases will remain at 30,000 cubic feet per second through August. Below-normal precipitation in Montana and Wyoming during July resulted in slightly below-average July runoff in the upper Basin. The 2020 calendar year upper basin runoff forecast, updated on August 3rd, is 30.9 million acre-feet (MAF), 120% of average. Average annual runoff for the upper basin is 25.8 MAF.
John Remus, chief of the corps' Missouri River Basin Water Management Division says reservoir inflows in July declined due to the warmer and drier conditions in the upper basin. Remus says the 2020 calendar year runoff forecast has been reduced slightly, due to this declining inflow in July; however, the runoff forecast still remains above average due to wet soil conditions in North Dakota and South Dakota, and the increased long term chance for precipitation indicated by the National Weather Service’s climate outlook.
Soils continue to dry out in the upper Missouri River Basin due to below-normal precipitation and warmer-than-normal temperatures in Montana and Wyoming. Drought conditions, based on the National Drought Mitigation Center Drought Monitor, have intensified in areas of both the upper basin and the lower basin.