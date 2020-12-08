(Yankton, SD) -- Releases from Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota have been reduced to lower winter levels, ending the navigation season on the lower Missouri River.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced this week that releases from the southernmost dam on the river have been scaled back from 34,000 cubic feet per second to 17,000 cfs. The corps says the decreased releases lessen the impacts of river ice formation on water intakes in the lower river. Runoff in the basin was 16% above average for the year, but hydrologist Kevin Low with the National Weather Service’s Missouri Basin River Forecast Center in Kansas City says soils remain dry throughout the basin, meaning they can absorb more snowmelt in the coming spring.
"Going into with winter with dry soils does help to prevent a deeply frozen ground condition," said Low. "Frozen ground doesn't allow snowmelt or rainfall to penetrate the soil column. If the soils are dry, the soil temperature can freeze, but there's not the moisture in place from the Fall to cause the soil to act like concrete. Overall, that's a good thing for us."
The corps notes releases from several dams further upstream are being increased slightly in the winter months to help balance storage in the upper reservoirs.