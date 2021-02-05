(Omaha) -- Cold weather forecasts are forcing an increase in releases from the Gavins Points Dam in South Dakota.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Friday increased the dam's releases from 17,000 to 19,000 cubic feet per second. Corps officials cite the National Weather Service's forecasts indicating the lower Missouri River Basin will experience extreme cold temperatures the next seven-to-10 days. Officials say the much colder temperatures could cause ice formation on tributaries and the mainstream of the lower Missouri River. During Thursday's monthly corps conference call, Kevin Low, a hydrologist with NOAA's Missouri River Basin Forecast Center, indicated ice jams are a concern, based on recent incidents in the region over the past few weeks.
"Despite the warmer-than-normal winter," said Low, "the fact that many tributaries entered the winter in a lower-than-normal flow state, and also lower than normal precipitation, the basin is still experiencing quite an active ice jam season. Though impacts have been limited, ice jams have been reported along the Wind River in Wyoming, the Jefferson and lower Yellowstone Rivers in Montana, the Niobrara River in Nebraska, the lower reach of the North Plate River in Nebraska. This past weekend, we had an ice jam move through the lower reach of the Platte River in Nebraska."
Last Saturday's ice jam on the lower Platte River caused minor flooding in areas south of Fremont, Nebraska. Officials say releases from Gavins Point will remain at 19,000 cfs until colder-than-normal temperatures have exited the basin, and tributary inflows normalize.