(Clarinda) -- Gender and demographic balance were significant topics of discussion during Page County's latest board appointments.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed and appointed a member to the Conservation Board, the Civil Service Commission, and the Zoning Board of Adjustments. For the Conversation Board, Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong says the appointment is to replace Tom Johnson, whose departure leaves unbalance in the gender and demographic balance of the board.
"We currently have three women and one man left on the board correct," Armstrong said. "So the general thoughts for the conservation board to me, probably should be a man. And then when you look at the layout demographically as far as territories, right now we have one over on the Clarinda side, one in Shenandoah, and then two in the Essex area."
Iowa's gender law, Section 69.16A, passed in 2009 and going into effect in 2012, required all cities and counties to have an equal number of men and women serving in appointed positions on boards and commissions. Page County had three applicants for the Conservation Board opening, including two men, William Robertson and Tim Bowers, and one woman, Julie McAndrews.
Armstrong says Robertson does have experience on the Conservation Board.
"Bill (William) had experience on the board before, but he had to resign because he had a conflict of interest since he was working for the conservation agency at that time," Armstrong said. "And we felt it was better and now that he's no longer working there he would like to be back on."
However, both Supervisors Jacob Holmes and Chuck Morris said they had received calls from citizens voicing their support for Bowers. But, ultimately, Robertson's experience prevailed, and he was unanimously appointed to the Conservation Board.
Meanwhile, for the Zoning Board, the county received two interested applicants in Lindsey Pirtle and George Crawford, whose expiring term creates the vacancy. Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen confirmed the zoning board fell under the gender balance law in Iowa, prompting Armstrong to seek advice from Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen.
"Carl has given me the recommendation that since we had both a man and a woman apply, and if we feel the woman can do the job, then we should probably give it to her," Armstrong said. "Since in '12 that we should do our best to do what the state of Iowa yields as correct."
Currently, the five-member Zoning board consists of all men, and Armstrong said he believed Pirtle could do the job. After deliberation, the board unanimously approved to appoint Pirtle to the Zoning Board of Adjustments.
Finally, the board received one interested applicant for the Civil Service Commission in Mike Anderson, who was appointed unanimously.