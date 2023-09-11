(Updated) -- KMAland residents still have time to file nomination papers for this fall's citywide and school board elections.
September 21st is the deadline for candidates to return petitions to run in the November 7th elections. In a recent interview with KMA News, Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen says papers for mayoral or city council races must be returned to county auditor's offices. Petitions for school board and community college boards, meanwhile, must be filed with those secretaries.
Wellhausen reminds candidates of rules to follow before submitting the petitions.
"On those forms, they want to make sure they're filled out in entirety," she said, "and that by the time they bring them in to be presented, that they have all the necessary signatures with them at that time."
She says candidates should also check on the number of signatures needed for petitions in each prospective race.
"If they're looking at a specific city or school," said Wellhausen, "we encourage them to either reach out to us, or they can call the school board secretary, too, to check on those. But, we just encourage each person to reach out to us, and then we make sure they get the right number for the city and school district they're looking at."
In Shenandoah, two council members are up for reelection: 2nd District Councilman Jon Eric Brantner and At-Large Councilman Richard Jones. Only Jones had returned nomination papers as of Monday. Two Shenandoah School Board members face reelection: Jeff Hiser and Benne Rogers. School officials declined to disclose the names of candidates returning petitions until after the September 21st deadline. Anyone with questions regarding the nominating process for the citywide and school board elections should contact Melissa Wellhausen's office at 712-542-3219, or your local county auditor's office.