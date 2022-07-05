(Glenwood) -- It's been a whirlwind first month for Mill County's top health official.
Lorie Ann Gentry took over as the county's new public health administrator in late May. Gentry succeeds Julie Lynes, who retired after 32 years with the agency. A northeast Kansas native, Gentry holds bachelor's degrees in business administration from Kansas Wesleyan University and in accounting from the University of Oklahoma. She has worked in finance and management positions for the last 25 years. Gentry was living in Pacific Junction when the Missouri River flooding devastated the community in March, 2020. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Gentry says that experience led her to seek the Mills County position.
"I remember how wonderful everybody was in Mills County," and Gentry, "and how everybody came together as a community and helped out. So, that was one reason is I just wanted to give back in the community that supported me when I needed them the most."
One of Gentry's first tasks is continuing to monitor COVID-19. Mills County recently dropped from a medium to low risk in terms of COVID. Sixty-five percent of the population 12 and over are fully vaccinated, while 75% have at least one vaccine dose. Still, Gentry says 10 new COVID cases were reported last week.
"We are still running a COVID (vaccine) clinic every other week at Mills County Public Health," she said. "But, we're finding that very few people are coming in to get their vaccinations from us. As you know, vaccinations are now available everywhere it seems, whether it's from your primary care physician, or a pharmacy. So, for us, we're seeing a lower demand for vaccinations, but we have been getting more questions since there has been a spike in positive cases, recently."
Gentry says her office is also receiving reports of tick-borne diseases, including West Nile Virus. In addition, Iowa's first case of the Monkeypox virus was reported over the weekend--though not in Mills County.
"It amazes me, all of the different health threats that are out there," said Gentry. "I didn't really realize it as just a normal citizen until I became a public health administrator."
However, Gentry credits the department's staff in making her transition smoother.
"Everybody is very experienced," she said, "and they go along just doing normal business here in public health. But for me, since it's kind of a new role in a new industry, it's kind of been like drinking from a fire hose. There's a lot to learn."
Anyone with questions regarding COVID vaccinations or other health issues should contact Page County Public Health at 712-527-9699. You can hear the full interview with Lorie Ann Gentry here: