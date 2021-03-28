(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
The 2021 NCAA Div. I Women’s Basketball March Madness has played their first round games. This proportional symbol map displays the teams that have amassed the highest AP Top 25 Poll finishes over the past five years. The largest symbols include Connecticut, Baylor, South Carolina, Louisville and Stanford. All teams that are still alive going into this weekend’s games. Connecticut is playing for their twelfth title.