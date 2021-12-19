(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
It’s that time of year for college football’s post-season individual honors. The ‘cream of the crop’ or stars of the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams as selected by the Associated Press (AP). This map displays the 1st Team All-Americans by their hometowns. Texas (5), California (4) and Michigan (3) account for 12 of the 27 players. Altogether 15 states were represented by All-Americans.