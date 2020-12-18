(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
This past weekend marked the end of the regular season for many FBS college football teams. This coming ‘Week 16’ will see top teams in the country playing for conference championships. This week’s proportional symbol map displays the AP top-ranked team, Alabama with the largest football and #25, San Jose State with the smallest football. The pattern of dominance by the Power “5” conferences is apparent accounting for seventeen teams among the Top 25. The ACC leads with five teams in the Top 25.