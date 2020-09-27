(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest sport geography map.
Major college football (FBS) is underway for approximately 90 of the 130 FBS teams during this pandemic riddled, 2020 season. This week’s proportional symbol map displays the AP Top 25 Rankings. Clemson with the largest football and #25, Marshall with the smallest football. The pattern of southern dominance is even more prevalent boasting 13 of the top 15 teams. PAC-12 and Big Ten teams are absent from this map. The SEC boasts five teams among the Top 10.