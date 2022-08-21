(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
Major college football (FBS) will soon be underway. This week’s proportional symbol map displays the AP preseason top-ranked team (Alabama) with the largest football and #25 BYU with the smallest football. The pattern displays over half (13) of the teams are from the South. The SEC boasts three teams among the top six. Overall, the SEC leads with six teams in the Top 25, followed by the ACC with five teams, and the Big Ten with four.