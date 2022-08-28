AP Top 25 Preseason Div. II Volleyball Rankings

(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.

The Northwest Bearcat Volleyball team is ranked #12 in the preseason AVCA Coaches Top 25 Poll.  Tampa is ranked #1, followed by Washburn #2, Western Washington #3, Metropolitan State #4 and West Florida #5. The map indicates a Midwest concentration.  Four teams from the MIAA Conference are among the top 12 with Washburn, Central Missouri #8, Nebraska Kearney #10, and the Bearcats #12. The Bearcats open their season this weekend with four other teams at the Britcare Lady Buff Classic in Canyon, TX

