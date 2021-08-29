(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
Major college football (FBS) will soon be underway. This week’s proportional symbol map displays the AP preseason top-ranked team (Alabama) with the largest football and #25 Arizona State with the smallest football. The pattern displays many of the same teams that ended up on top last season are from the South. The SEC boasts three teams among the Top 6. Iowa State (#7) and Iowa (#18) are both in the Top 25. This is Iowa State’s highest ranking ever in the AP Poll.