(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
The 2022 NCAA Div. I Women’s Basketball March Madness has played their first and second round games. This proportional symbol map displays the teams that have amassed the highest AP Top 25 Poll finishes over the past five years. The largest symbols include Connecticut, Baylor, Louisville, South Carolina and Stanford. Baylor is the only of those teams that failed to make the Sweet Sixteen round this year. Connecticut is playing for their twelfth title.