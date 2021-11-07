(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
The Maryville High School Boys Cross-Country team turned in a dominating performance to win the District Team Championship in St. Joseph along with their fourth conference title in a row. They qualified as a team for state which will be held in Columbia, MO. Iowa leads the nation, followed by Nebraska with over two times the national average in per capita boys cross-country participation. There are 269,295 boys high school runners in the U.S., according to the National Federation of State High School Associations. Making it the sixth most popular high school boys sport in terms of participation.