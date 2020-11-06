(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
This week’s Covid-19 map, based on the Johns Hopkins (CSSE) data displays the number of cases in each state divided by the population (cases per capita). It is eerily similar to the many elections maps that have dominated the news during the election process. 40 States are reporting a rise in confirmed cases over the past week. The viral illness is now the third leading cause of death in the United States in 2020. Trailing behind only heart disease and cancer as the virus continues it’s slow march throughout the nation.