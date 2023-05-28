(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
This week’s map is a proportional symbol map displaying current NCAA Div. I Collegiate Baseball Rankings. Wake Forest, Florida, Stanford, Arkansas and LSU lead the way. Eighteen of the twenty-five teams are located in the Deep South. Southeastern dominance along with PAC-12 teams correlate with traditional baseball hotbeds. This pattern is very similar to the baseball player origins map. Leaving little doubt, as to the role climate plays in college baseball success.