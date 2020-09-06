(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest sport geography map.
The pandemic has suspended the Bearcats 2020 season. This proportional symbol map is based on team success over the past decade. One point is awarded for each round a team makes during the post-season playoffs. Six points are possible if a team wins a national championship. 60 points would be the maximum possible if a team won a title each of the ten years. Northwest leads the nation with 34 points, followed by Minnesota State-Mankato with 24, Valdosta State & Colorado State Pueblo with 21 each, then Ferris State & Shepherd with 20 each.