(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
This week’s Covid-19 map, based on the Johns Hopkins (CSSE) data, displays the percent of positive tests in each state. World Health Organization (WHO) advised governments that before reopening, rates of positivity in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days. The blue shaded states are below 5% positivity. The states with the most relaxed health guidance, primarily in the South and Midwest, are suffering the most. Will they remain open, as conditions worsen and Covid-19 variants become more widespread? Nationwide, the month of January has already seen the most cases and deaths since the pandemic began!