(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
This week’s Covid-19 map, based on the Johns Hopkins (CSSE) data displays the number of cases in each state divided by the population (cases per capita). The Midwest and Great Plains states continue to carry the burden of most Covid-19 cases per capita. States that tend to have the most relaxed health guidance are leading in cases. However, the range in per capita numbers is leveling out. In other words, the majority of states are within close proximity to the national average of 1.00. Nationwide, cases and hospitalizations have fallen while deaths remain high.