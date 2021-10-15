D2 Football Rankings, 2021

(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.

The Northwest Bearcats remain undefeated after escaping with a narrow win over Pitt State.  They are scheduled to play Washburn this weekend. The Bearcats are ranked #2 in the AFCA Coaches Top 25 Div. II Football Poll this week. Only one other team, Nebraska-Kearney, represents the MIAA Conference among the Top 25.  This week’s proportional symbol map displays West Florida (defending national champion) with the largest football and #25 Kutztown (PA) with the smallest football.

