(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.
The Northwest Bearcats remain undefeated after escaping with a narrow win over Pitt State. They are scheduled to play Washburn this weekend. The Bearcats are ranked #2 in the AFCA Coaches Top 25 Div. II Football Poll this week. Only one other team, Nebraska-Kearney, represents the MIAA Conference among the Top 25. This week’s proportional symbol map displays West Florida (defending national champion) with the largest football and #25 Kutztown (PA) with the smallest football.