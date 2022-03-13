D2 Top 25 Men's Basketball, Mar 7, 2022

(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.

The Bearcat men's basketball team rose five spots to a #10 ranking in the most recent National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Poll after compiling a 28-5 record and winning the MIAA Post-Season Tournament in Kansas City this past weekend.  They are the #3 seed heading into Central Regional play in Sioux Falls this weekend. This proportional symbol map displays #1 Nova Southeastern in Florida with the largest basketball. Central Oklahoma is the only other ranked MIAA team. Go Bearcats!

