D2 Volleyball Rankings

(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.

This week the Northwest Bearcat Volleyball team is ranked #13 in the AVCA Coaches Top 25 Poll.  Washburn is ranked #1 followed by Angelo State #2, Metropolitan State #3 and then an Upper Midwest domination.  Four teams from the MIAA Conference are among the top 15 with Washburn, Nebraska Kearney #4, Central Missouri #7 and the Bearcats #13.

