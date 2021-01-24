Goudge

(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.

Following up last week’s All-American players map is this year’s All-Conference players per capita map.  Just under eight percent, or 1,162 of the nearly 15,000 FBS players made an All-Conference team.  The region extending from Texas to the Carolinas, known as the ‘Pigskin Cult’, is highlighted containing 47% of the All-Conference players nationwide. In total numbers, Texas led with 173 players or 15%, followed by California (136) and Florida (101).  Missouri had 18 and Iowa 12 of these players. Altogether, 46 states and D.C. were represented by All-Conference players. Two percent, or 24, were foreign players, primarily from Australia and Canada.

