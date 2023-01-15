FBS All-Conference Football Players, 2022

(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.

As the 2022 college football season came to a close, we now have the All-Conference players per capita map.  Just under seven percent, or 1,079 of the  15,801 FBS players made an All-Conference team.  The region extending from Texas to the Carolinas, known as the ‘Pigskin Cult’, contains 44% of the All-Conference players. In total numbers, Texas led with 149 players or 14%, followed by Florida (103) and California (88).  Iowa and Missouri had 12 each of these players. Altogether, 45 states and D.C. were represented by All-Conference players. Two percent, or 22, were foreign players, primarily from Australia and Canada.

