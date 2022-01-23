FBS All-Conference Map, 2021

(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map.

As the 2021 college football season came to a close last week, we now have the All-Conference players per capita map.  Just under eight percent, or 1,194 of the  15,341 FBS players made an All-Conference team.  The region extending from Texas to the Carolinas, known as the ‘Pigskin Cult’, contains 34% of the All-Conference players. In total numbers, Texas led with 175 players or 15%, followed by California (130) and Florida (105).  Iowa had 14 and Missouri 13 of these players. Altogether, 45 states and D.C. were represented by All-Conference players. Two percent, or 29, were foreign players, primarily from Australia and Canada.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.